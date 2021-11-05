Grangemouth charity has free laptops to give away

Since it launched in June, Grangemouth-based charity 4 The Benefit of All has helped over 20 people get connected and overcome social isolation.

The charity, which runs The Impact Centre co-working hub in the town centre, is part of the Connecting Scotland programme and has 15 new devices available for those who are unemployed, families sharing a device or digitally isolated due to no wi-fi or kit.

Alex Fleming, chief officer, said "We live so much of our day to day lives online. Our programme is designed to help close the digital divide and enable everyone to have access to both the technology and the internet.

Official opening of 4 the Benefit of All Impact Centre in Grangemouth earlier this year.

"The harmful impact of a digital divide is evident in our communities with too many people unable to access the internet for simple, everyday things like homework, job hunting or simply staying in touch with family and friends and their mental and financial wellbeing is suffering. 4 The Benefit of All are delighted to help overcome the barriers to getting on line and also develop strong digital skills for today’s living.

"With better connected communities comes more resilient communities."

The Charity not only has devices and wi-fi connection available to those who meet the criteria but their own expert, who can help with set up and basic skills to get people started.

Digital Champion, Ross Mudie, has seen first hand, the difference the programme is making. He said: "It's been amazing to be able to provide people in the surrounding community with the kit and the support to allow them to get connected. I like to hear first hand the difference it makes to people.

"We have young job hunters from 17 years old right through to first time silver surfers into their 80's. I'd encourage anyone who thinks they fit our criteria to get in touch with me at [email protected] or pop in to our Impact Centre on Station Road, Grangemouth."

Details of this and the Charities digital learning programmes can be found on their website, www.4thebenefitofall.org.

