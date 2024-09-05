Grangemouth charity energised by £20,000 boost to continue to help elderly people

Grangemouth Old People's Welfare has secured £20,000 over two years from Bank of Scotland Foundation’s funding programme Energise.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based in Talbot House, in Talbot Street, Grangemouth Old People’s Welfare is a registered charitable community organisation run by volunteers to support the welfare and wellbeing of the elderly within the local area – something it has been doing since it was founded back in 1968.

Charlie Greer, chairperson of Grangemouth Old People’s Welfare, said: “We are delighted to receive this grant from Bank of Scotland Foundation’s Energise Programme, as knowing we will be able to maintain our level of service, welcoming our elderly community into a warm environment, is a great relief.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Talbot House is vital in ensuring our elderly community have opportunities to get out of the house, have lunch and enjoy themselves in the company of their peers. In addition, this helps to prevent social isolation whilst reaffirming to them that they are valued members of our local community.

Grangemouth Old People's Welfare clients, staff and vIce chairperson Margaret Dickson receive £20,000 over two years from the new Bank of Scotland Foundation funding initiative (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

“Facilities at Talbot Street are well-used and very much appreciated by our elderly community. We pride ourselves in providing a safe, warm, and welcoming environment where they can access tea, coffee, and freshly baked scones, ahead of a two-course lunch, whilst enjoying the company of peers and volunteers.

"We also have onsite chiropodist and hairdressing availability. For many elderly, it can be their only social activity outside of their home, therefore it is paramount in helping prevent loneliness and/or social isolation, whilst at the same time supporting them to make meaningful connections.

“With the cost-of-living crisis and increased utility costs, this funding will cover these costs, meaning our charity can continue to provide a warm, safe and welcoming environment in which our elderly can continue to meet to socialise over lunch, twice weekly, over the next two years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donald MacKechnie, chair of Bank of Scotland Foundation’s board of trustees, added: “We are delighted to award Grangemouth Old People’s Welfare with £20,000 of funding. The cost-of-living crisis means many charities are struggling with increasing expenditure, at a time when the demand for their services is as great as ever.

|”Our grant awards will help charities through the challenging months ahead.”

The Grangemouth charity was one of 63 organisations to receive a welcome boost of unrestricted funding thanks to Bank of Scotland Foundation, an independent charity funded by Lloyds Banking Group, awarding them a share of £1,260,000 through its multi-year, unrestricted grant programme, Energise.

These grants aim to give charities much greater scope to cover all essential costs and deal with challenges quickly and effectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All 63 charities receive £20,000 as a two-year unrestricted grant of £10,000 per year which can be used towards core costs, delivery costs, project costs and/or

general running costs, enabling them to use their funding in the way that helps them best support the vulnerable people within their communities.

As wells as Grangemouth Old People’s Welfare, other Falkirk area charities receiving funding were counselling and listening group Quiet Waters and young person’s mental health and wellbeing organisation the Scott Martin Foundation.