Grangemouth charity could take over two vacant retail units in the town for just £1

The so called Community Benefit lease, which elected members of the council’s executive will discuss on Tuesday, August 22, would enable the local charity to transform the premises at 21 and 54 Charlotte Dundas Court, in Grangemouth, for the nominal sum.

KCP, a registered charity, is dedicated to contributing to the well-being of the community through services such as food bank provision, a community café and furniture re-purposing.

Larger premises – like the units in Charlotte Dundas Court – will allow the charity to expand its services to include a school uniform exchange, a clothing and baby

The £1 rental proposal will be discussed at Falkirk Council's executive next week (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

equipment bank and a cookery school along with other activities.

The move is expected to provide more efficient transport links for clients and hopefully generate increased footfall in Charlotte Dundas Court, which will benefit all

occupants of the shopping centre.

Paul Kettrick, head of Invest Falkirk said: “If elected members give this proposal the green light it will allow the Kersiebank Community Project to expand its operations which will bring immeasurable benefits to the local community.

“The KCP proposal aligns well with Falkirk Council's objectives of supporting healthier and stronger communities, reducing inequalities, and catering to vulnerable community members.