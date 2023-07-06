Alison Johnston has been involved with Grangemouth Carers for more than a quarter of a century and ten years ago stepped up to manage the nonprofit company. Her workmates said she had worked “tirelessly not least during Covid”.

However, when Alison decided the time was right to step back from her role as manager and use her vast experience as a member of the management team, the colleagues organised a celebratory lunch for her in Grangemouth’s Abbotsinch restaurant.

Grangemouth Carers was formed in 1993 and many of the team have been with the company since the early days. It has charitable status and is registered with the Care Inspectorate.

