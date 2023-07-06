Grangemouth Carers mark Alison Johnston's 26 years of service
Alison Johnston has been involved with Grangemouth Carers for more than a quarter of a century and ten years ago stepped up to manage the nonprofit company. Her workmates said she had worked “tirelessly not least during Covid”.
However, when Alison decided the time was right to step back from her role as manager and use her vast experience as a member of the management team, the colleagues organised a celebratory lunch for her in Grangemouth’s Abbotsinch restaurant.
Grangemouth Carers was formed in 1993 and many of the team have been with the company since the early days. It has charitable status and is registered with the Care Inspectorate.
A range of services is provided to make living at home independently that little bit easier for people, including personal care, prompting medication, meal preparation, befriending, general domestic tasks, shopping and paying bills.