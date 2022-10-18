The proposal has been presented to staff, families, and residents at Grangemouth’s Cunningham House.

Located in Abbotsgrange Road, the premises currently provides residential care for 20 people living with dementia.

However, it is hoped – after adaptations – the home will begin to provide people, who have a longer rehabilitation journey following an accident or illness, with a

Cunningham House would become a rehabilitation facility for people recovering from long term injuries or illnesses

community-based support option, rather than within a hospital setting.

A gradual approach towards this change will enable residents to remain within their home and benefit from co-located services – providing more support options, staff,

knowledge, and expertise for current and future residents.

The proposal is part of a range of measures which are designed to help relieve pressure on local hospitals and support people to live independently within their community.

Gail Woodcock, Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership’s head of integration, said: “This proposal has been delicately designed to balance minimal impact upon existing residents with the maximum benefit of additional capacity and expanded support offering.

“Following a transitional period, Falkirk will have a new rehabilitation facility with support for people requiring longer term rehabilitation care, currently not available locally outside of a hospital setting.

"And, in the shorter-term, residents of Cunningham House will benefit from adapted facilities – introducing new gym facilities, equipment, and staff expertise.

“The staff at Cunningham House have a wealth of experience, and will help shape the future of the home and support residents through this change. Their hard work and enthusiasm for providing a high-quality of care will be at the heart of this project’s success.”

Dr Michele McClung, chairperson of Falkirk’s Integration Joint Board, added: “This ambitious proposal seeks to create a new facility, meeting an unmet need, without

the immediate use of significant capital spending or a lengthy construction project.

“It is positive to see this complex service change being led by local staff and residents, going at a pace which safeguards existing care and plans sensibly for the future.”