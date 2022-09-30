Grangemouth canine named as new Beatson 'Ambassadog'
A gentle giant German Shepherd has got his paws on the title of “Ambassadog” for the Beatson Cancer Charity.
Teddi’s owners, Grangemouth couple Kevin and Hazel Ann Gilbert, are delighted their boy has been named top dog.
Hazel Ann (57) said: “Big Teddi from Grangemouth has been crowned the official AmbassaDog for Glasgow's Beatson Cancer Charity. He has his first meeting next week, in Glasgow, when he'll meet the PR and communications team to discuss his duties and responsibilities as their AmbassaDog."
Teddi’s known in the area as a “big gentle giant” and Kevin is a well known face too as the boss of KG Plumbing.
In April Kevin was diagnosed with stage three tonsil cancer and has been undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy at the Beatson.
Hazel Ann said: “With support from loving family and friends Kevin has fought back hard against this awful disease. The Beatson and their charity are amazing and anything we can do to raise awareness for them is fantastic.”