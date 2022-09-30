Grangemouth canine named as new Beatson 'Ambassadog'

Teddi’s owners, Grangemouth couple Kevin and Hazel Ann Gilbert, are delighted their boy has been named top dog.

Hazel Ann (57) said: “Big Teddi from Grangemouth has been crowned the official AmbassaDog for Glasgow's Beatson Cancer Charity. He has his first meeting next week, in Glasgow, when he'll meet the PR and communications team to discuss his duties and responsibilities as their AmbassaDog."

Teddi’s known in the area as a “big gentle giant” and Kevin is a well known face too as the boss of KG Plumbing.

Teddi is now the new Beatson Ambassadog

In April Kevin was diagnosed with stage three tonsil cancer and has been undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy at the Beatson.