Grangemouth campaigner takes home Proud Scotland Awards title
Elaine Moir, a Falkirk Bairn who now lives in Grangemouth, was announced as the winner of the Community Ally category, which recognises those who have gone above and beyond for the LGBTQ+ community, last week.
Unfortunately Elaine, who was on holiday, was not present at the ceremony – which took place at the Raddison Blue Hotel in Glasgow on Saturday, May 31 – so the award was accepted on her behalf by Sister Alaska Lott.
Speaking before the awards were announced, Elaine said: “I started in Falkirk Tech College on the first world Aids day. It was with Terrence Higgins Trust, collecting donations and giving out red ribbons and spreading awareness of safe sex.
"I have now been team leader for Pride Edinburgh and a guest liaison for over ten years.”
When Elaine was growing up tolerance levels for people who fall into the LGBTQ+ designations were almost non-existent.
She said: “The reason I’ve dedicated my life to supporting Pride and spreading awareness is because I had a lots of friends growing up that were and still are LGBTQ.
"Some I lost due to suicide because there was not great acceptance, knowledge or tolerance of the LGBTQ community in Falkirk ,and, therefore, not much help and support for people.
"I contacted Terence Higgins Trust and a few other resources to get whatever help I could to spread awareness to give support and advice to make our town a more inclusive space.”
