Grangemouth campaigner makes Proud Scotland Awards shortlist
Elaine Moir, a Falkirk Bairn who now lives in Grangemouth, is in the running for an award in the Community Ally category, which recognises those who have gone above and beyond for the LGBTQ+ community.
“I started in Falkirk Tech College on the first world Aids day,” said Elaine. “It was with Terrence Higgins Trust collecting donations and giving out red ribbons and spreading awareness of safe sex.
"I have now been team leader for Pride Edinburgh and a guest liaison for over ten years.”
When Elaine was growing up tolerance levels for people who fall into the LGBTQ+ designations were almost non-existent.
She said: “The reason I’ve dedicated my life to supporting Pride and spreading awareness is because I had a lots of friends growing up that were and still are LGBTQ.
"Some I lost due to suicide because there was not great acceptance, knowledge or tolerance of the LGBTQ community in Falkirk ,and, therefore, not much help and support for people.
"I contacted Terence Higgins Trust and a few other resources to get whatever help I could to spread awareness to give support and advice to make our town a more inclusive space and try to make everyone feel valued and visible.
This year’s awards ceremony takes place at the Raddison Blue Hotel in Glasgow on Saturday, May 31.
Visit the website for more information on the Proud Scotland Awards 2025.
