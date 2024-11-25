Grangemouth businessman makes history as first ever Scottish Indian Sikh master of masonic Lodge Zetland

The man behind the Candied chain of ice cream parlours is about to make history on St Andrew’s Day when he is installed as the first ever Scottish Indian Sikh master of Lodge Zetland No 391.

Amrit Dhillon has been a member of the Grangemouth lodge for 15 years and will be making his father’s dying wish come true on Saturday when he is installed as master of the lodge.

The highest honour a masonic lodge can bestow on its members, the master will be in charge of the lodge and act as its chairman, conducting ceremonies during his tenure.

Amrit said: “The Lodge Zetland was first formed back in 1859 and I’m going to be the first ever Scottish Indian Sikh – which is how I see myself – to be named master of the lodge. It’s also a first for the Provincial Grand Lodge of Stirlingshire, which dates back to 1749.”

Amrit’s dad was famous local businessman Harry Dhillon, the founder of the Four-in-One takeaway business, who sadly died from cancer at Strathcarron Hospice back in 2015.

Ever since then Amrit and his team at Candied branches throughout the area have help raise thousands of pounds for the hospice in memory of his dad.

That memory of will be strong on Saturday, when Amrit dons a turban and Harry Dhillon tartan trews for his installation ceremony.

Amrit said: “My father was a mason with Lodge Carron and this was something he wanted me to do. It was one of his dying wishes for me to take on the position. Wearing the turban and the tartan is a real mix – just like our ice cream at Candied – there is a fusion of different cultures and family traditions coming together."

As well as his fundraising endeavours for Strathcarron, Amrit also uses his position and business success to help the local community whenever he can – something he has in common with the lodge he is about to become master of.

"The lodge is a benevolent organisation which helps a lot of causes,” said Amrit. “But it doesn’t really publicise this as much as other organisations. It’s a wonderful organisation made up of great people.”