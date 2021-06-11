Grangemouth businesses land on their feet as town centre demolition looms

The premises at 1 Kerse Road is earmarked to come down later this year and be used as a site for “further development” by the council.

Meanwhile, organisations and businesses which use the block have been involved in talks with the local authority to find premises to relocate to so the demolition can then take place.

Grangemouth Citizens Advice Bureau, which currently uses space within the building, are planning to move to a vacant premises in York Arcade on the corner with York Square, further into the middle of the town centre.

Studio IX will be moving its tattoo studio to the long vacant former Chinese restaurant above York Arcade

And two more businesses La Gondola Fish and Chip Shop and Studio IX tattoo studio have managed to secure – or are hoping to secure – significantly larger premises as a result of the exodus.

The award-winning La Gondola will hopefully be moving – if planning permission is granted – further down La Porte Precinct into the former Portonian Tea Rooms, while Studio IX is relocating to the long vacant former Chinese restaurant above York Arcade.

A Falkirk Council spokesman said: “Following community consultations in Grangemouth, and as part of reported allocation of Scottish Government Town Centre Capital Programme Funds allocated to Falkirk Council, the council agreed it would allocate funds to explore opportunities to reconfigure Grangemouth town centre and address longstanding vacant buildings.

“The former Kerse Road offices were identified as a priority and we met with business owners and organisation representatives based there, including CAB, to set out our vision for the town centre and seek their approval to proceed with relocation planning, where all businesses gave their support to the proposal.

“Since then we have been gathering information from each business on their requirements and in collaboration with each have been matching these needs to vacant property in the heart of the town centre.

“This sensitive work involves various degrees of communication, design and renovation work to prepare the new premises for smooth relocation and business continuity, ensuring important local independent traders are kept and moved within the heart of the town centre."

