Grangemouth business becomes drop-off point for Christmas toy drive

A local funeral directors has kindly allowed their Grangemouth branch to be used as a place where people can drop off donations for a Christmas toy drive.

Co-op Funeralcare is no stranger to showing people in difficult circumstances care and compassion and now the business has made a commitment to accept people’s toy donations at its premises in Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth.

A Co-op Funeralcare spokesperson said: “As part of our work in supporting the local community, we have launched an Xmas appeal in support of Grangemouth Community Pantry and The Salvation Army for toys and gifts to help families this Christmas.

"We have volunteered to be a drop off location for new children’s toys and also gifts for the 12 to 16-year-olds who are often forgotten. Next time you go shopping, please think of these children and buy something for them to open on Christmas day and spread a little festive cheer.”

People can now come along to the premises in Bo'ness Road, Grangemouth and drop off their toy donations (Picture: Submitted)

