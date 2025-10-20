Grangemouth business becomes drop-off point for Christmas toy drive

By James Trimble
Published 20th Oct 2025, 12:17 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2025, 12:17 BST
A local funeral directors has kindly allowed their Grangemouth branch to be used as a place where people can drop off donations for a Christmas toy drive.

Co-op Funeralcare is no stranger to showing people in difficult circumstances care and compassion and now the business has made a commitment to accept people’s toy donations at its premises in Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth.

A Co-op Funeralcare spokesperson said: “As part of our work in supporting the local community, we have launched an Xmas appeal in support of Grangemouth Community Pantry and The Salvation Army for toys and gifts to help families this Christmas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We have volunteered to be a drop off location for new children’s toys and also gifts for the 12 to 16-year-olds who are often forgotten. Next time you go shopping, please think of these children and buy something for them to open on Christmas day and spread a little festive cheer.”

People can now come along to the premises in Bo'ness Road, Grangemouth and drop off their toy donations (Picture: Submitted)placeholder image
People can now come along to the premises in Bo'ness Road, Grangemouth and drop off their toy donations (Picture: Submitted)

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers

Related topics:Grangemouth
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice