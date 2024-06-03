Grangemouth based Royal Marine Cadets raise over £1000 for new equipment with sponsored walk

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four Marine Cadets took part in a sponsored walk recently between Airth and Bannockburn to raise money for new equipment.

Corporal Harry Paterson, Corporal Millie Russ, Lance Corporal Ethan Whyte and Marine Cadet Alex Russell walked the 15km between Airth Community centre and Bannockburn Heritage Centre last month, raising £1340 between them.

They were joined on the walk by staff members Sgt David Wooton, Sgt Lora Sweeting and PO Jake Marocco.

