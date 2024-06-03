Grangemouth based Royal Marine Cadets raise over £1000 for new equipment with sponsored walk
Corporal Harry Paterson, Corporal Millie Russ, Lance Corporal Ethan Whyte and Marine Cadet Alex Russell walked the 15km between Airth Community centre and Bannockburn Heritage Centre last month, raising £1340 between them.
They were joined on the walk by staff members Sgt David Wooton, Sgt Lora Sweeting and PO Jake Marocco.
The Royal Marine Cadets, based at TS Forth in Grangemouth, are currently recruiting new members for all units – Junior Sea Cadets (ages 10-12), Sea Cadets (12-18) and Royal Marine Cadets (13-18) – along with volunteer staff.Anyone looking to join can contact Sgt Wooton by emailing [email protected] to arrange to come along and see if they like it or not.
