Grangemouth-based firm's pedal power provides boost for charities

Teams made up of employees from the company's sites across Scotland, including Grangemouth, took part in a challenge to ride stage for stage the same distance as the professional cyclists in the Tour de France.

On completing the challenge the teams were awarded £1000 each to donate to a charity of their choice.

And this year two teams based in Scotland chose to give their cash to Cycling Without Age Scotland.

Pictured are representatives from Petroineos and INEOS FPS with two trishaws, their pilots and passengers, who are residents of Cunningham House care home and enthusiastic users of Cycling Without Age Scotland’s services.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity offers those of limited mobility the chance to access the outdoors through its pioneering trishaw rides.

Alan Jack, Petroineos cycling captain and mechanical workshops planner, said: “We are extremely pleased that our team efforts have resulted in Cycling Without Age Scotland being awarded a donation from Petroineos.

“The annual Tour de France Charity Challenge has become a firm favourite with so many colleagues in the refinery.

"It is an event that we look forward to each year, even more so when we were able to contribute to a worthy charity, such as Cycling Without Age Scotland, which does tremendous work in the community.”

Abi Longhurst, process engineer and cycle captain of an INEOS FPS team, added that the charity “chimed with many members of the team, especially with its direct connection to cycling”.

She said: “We are pleased to know that our donation will make a real difference to the charity’s volunteers and to those people who use their service.”

The donations to the charity, which started in Falkirk district and has been expanding across Scotland, comes at a time when it looks to build on its Zetland Park Chapter.

Due to the Chapter’s huge success in Grangemouth’s Zetland Park, there is an ever increasing demand for its free-to-use services, and one of INEOS’ donations will be put towards securing a second trishaw to meet that demand.

The second donation will help keep the wheels of the six trishaws of the Falkirk Chapter turning, covering the maintenance for the next two years and providing rides for hundreds of elderly people from the care facilities in the Falkirk area, as well as other people with limited mobility.

Christine Bell, CEO of Cycling Without Age Scotland, added: “We are so grateful for Petroineos and INEOS’ support, not to mention hugely impressed by their employees’ cycling achievement.

"These donations will enrich and enhance literally hundreds of lives, so every employee who has contributed can justly feel that they really have made a positive difference.”