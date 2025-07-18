Grangemouth artist's work first to be exhibited at Falkirk's Rosebank Distillery

A Grangemouth landscape painter has become the first artist to be invited to exhibit her work at the Rosebank Distillery.

Fifteen of Lesley Anne Derks’ paintings are currently on show at the distillery in Falkirk and are available to view by those booked onto tours of Rosebank until Sunday, August 31.

The paintings on display are in various styles including oil and enamel on canvas, oil and board and oil, gold, silver and copper leaf/resin on board.

Lesley Anne – a part-time lecturer at Forth Valley College – said: “The Rosebank Distillery is an amazing space and I am honoured to be the first artist to exhibit there. It is so good that when I first went to see where my work would be sited, I thought it was even better than the Art Room App which enables artists to show their work in different settings online.”

The exhibition of her work is available exclusively to guests participating in the Rosebank Distillery Tour.

A spokesperson from Rosebank Distillery, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with local artist Lesley Anne Derks, whose distinctive style brings a vibrant energy to Rosebank.

“We're excited to build on this opportunity to showcase local talent and highlight our reputation as a creatively engaged working distillery operating in the heart of our community in Falkirk. Our award-winning visitor tours just got even better.”

Lesley Anne has also take part in the recent Falkirk Open Studios as part of D2 studios in Larbert, and she has been shortlisted for The Scottish Landscape Awards 2025.

Lesley Anne specialises in painting cityscapes at night – especially her hometown of Grangemouth – and her recent high profile is proving particularly poignant with the imminent closure of the town’s oil refinery.

Her work ‘Industrial Illumination’ is one of 109 original entries to be shortlisted for the Scottish Landscape Awards.

She said: “Grangemouth my hometown, has been a huge influence in my work and was the basis of my degree show at Glasgow School of Art. I painted it for many years after graduating, before it led me on to painting predominantly cityscapes at night. In this painting I return to paint this major inspiration and it has now been shortlisted for the Scottish Landscape Awards, which is very rewarding and humbling for me.”