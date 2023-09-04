Grangemouth Armed Forces Day in pictures
Veterans, cadets and other services personnel made their way through the town centre to mark the area’s annual Armed Forces Day. It was a chance for the community to show their respect and appreciation to the men and women who gave their lives in past conflicts and those who still continue to protect the country.
There was a great turn out for all three of the Services Cadet Forces who joined veterans for the parade, which was led by East Kilbride Pipe Band.
Deputy Lord Lieutenants Ian MacAllister and Mrs Dillon were among those attending and presented cheques to the cadet forces. Provost Robert Bissett, Councillor Alan Nimmo, Councillor William Buchanan and Councillor Margaret Anslow, Falkirk Veterans Champion, were also in attendance.