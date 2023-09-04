News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
A number of local veterans paid their respects.A number of local veterans paid their respects.
A number of local veterans paid their respects.

Grangemouth Armed Forces Day in pictures

Grangemouth paid tribute to the sacrifices of armed forces personnel on Saturday with a march through the town.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 4th Sep 2023, 20:54 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 20:55 BST

Veterans, cadets and other services personnel made their way through the town centre to mark the area’s annual Armed Forces Day. It was a chance for the community to show their respect and appreciation to the men and women who gave their lives in past conflicts and those who still continue to protect the country.

There was a great turn out for all three of the Services Cadet Forces who joined veterans for the parade, which was led by East Kilbride Pipe Band.

Deputy Lord Lieutenants Ian MacAllister and Mrs Dillon were among those attending and presented cheques to the cadet forces. Provost Robert Bissett, Councillor Alan Nimmo, Councillor William Buchanan and Councillor Margaret Anslow, Falkirk Veterans Champion, were also in attendance.

East Kilbride Pipe Band led the procession through the town centre.

1. Grangemouth Armed Forces Day 2023

East Kilbride Pipe Band led the procession through the town centre. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Members of East Kilbride Pipe Band

2. Grangemouth Armed Forces Day 2023

Members of East Kilbride Pipe Band Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Veterans and cadets followed the pipes and drums

3. Grangemouth Armed Forces Day 2023

Veterans and cadets followed the pipes and drums Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
The procession left from the Royal British Legion in Dundas Street.

4. Grangemouth Armed Forces Day 2023

The procession left from the Royal British Legion in Dundas Street. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:VeteransGrangemouth