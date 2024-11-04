RSM staff hand over a cheque for £14,890 to Samantha Merrilees, who accepted the kind donation on behalf of the Scott Martin Foundation (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

A local accountancy and professional services company’s hard work for a vital charity foundation has added up to almost £15,000.

Last year RSM, which is based in La Porte Precinct, Grangemouth, donated £27,000 for the Scott Martin Foundation and now they have come up with the goods again for the mental health charity, coining in £14,890.

The spirit and strength of talented young boxer Scott Martin, who tragically died aged 16 in 2021, was the driving force behind the foundation set up in his name by his mother Samantha Merrilees to help others.

She visited the firm recently to accept the amazing donation on the behalf of the foundation, which offers support and help to young people struggling to cope with mental health issues.

An RSM spokesperson said: “Smaller-scale, locally-focused, charities can have the kind of deep and purposeful success that larger ones may not, because local charities are targeted at local issues, and provide support directly to the places where it is most needed.

“One such, Grangemouth-based and focused, charity came to the attention of Stephanie Maxwell, a payroll administrator in the RSM Grangemouth office. She knew of the death – at the age of just 16 – of Scott Martin, a well-loved, family-orientated boy, and a highly capable sportsman who tragically took his own life on New Year’s Day 2021.”

Samantha, not wishing others to have to go through the pain that she and her family have, turned grief into positive action and honoured her son’s memory by

establishing the Scott Martin Foundation – Supporting Youths Through Mental Health.

All charities and not-for-profit organisations need funds to survive and RSM once again organised and took part in events to raise money for the foundation, including a series of coffee mornings and lunches at the office, along with sale of football cards, and a 500-mile walking challenge.

These events raised £3667 and that was boosted by £1222 of matched-funding from the RSM UK Foundation, the firm’s charitable arm.

Recognised as the best performing office within the RSM firm, the Grangemouth branch then received an additional £10,000 from the RSM UK Foundation to round up the total further.

Visit the Scott Martin Foundation website for more information.