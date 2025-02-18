Grand breakfast: Falkirk area schools can now apply for grant to provide pupil meals
The Kellogg’s Breakfast Club, which has been supporting schools since 1998, now has grants for schools located within the most deprived postcodes in the UK.
Through applying for a breakfast club grant, schools can continue to provide this safe space for children in the morning, giving them a reason to attend school and go into the classroom with a full tummy, ready to learn.
Andrew Ridge, social impact and sustainability manager at Kellogg’s, said: “It’s a sad fact children are still going to school hungry. We’re committed to being part of the positive impact Breakfast Clubs offer to families, schools and communities.”
Throughout 2025, Kellogg’s will provide a total of 1000 grants, with its second round of grants opening in September 2025, for both primary and secondary schools to apply.
Visit the website for more information.
