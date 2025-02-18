Grand breakfast: Falkirk area schools can now apply for grant to provide pupil meals

Primary and secondary schools in Falkirk and across the UK can now apply for a £1000 grant from Kellogg’s to boost their school breakfast club.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Kellogg’s Breakfast Club, which has been supporting schools since 1998, now has grants for schools located within the most deprived postcodes in the UK.

Through applying for a breakfast club grant, schools can continue to provide this safe space for children in the morning, giving them a reason to attend school and go into the classroom with a full tummy, ready to learn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Ridge, social impact and sustainability manager at Kellogg’s, said: “It’s a sad fact children are still going to school hungry. We’re committed to being part of the positive impact Breakfast Clubs offer to families, schools and communities.”

Schools can now apply for £1000 of funding from Kellogg's to help boost breakfast clubs (Picture: Submitted)

Throughout 2025, Kellogg’s will provide a total of 1000 grants, with its second round of grants opening in September 2025, for both primary and secondary schools to apply.

Visit the website for more information.