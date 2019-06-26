Grace’s ruby slipper dream in Grangemouth

The family of one of this year’s Grangemouth Children’s Day ladies in waiting had more reason than others to celebrate her special day last Saturday.

Moray Primary School pupil Grace Newton (10) was just five years old when she was diagnosed with Ewings Sarcoma in 2014 after doctors discovered a tumour in her right arm. Now five year’s on and the brave little girl is fighting fit as she continues her battle and dressed up as Dorothy last Friday night to entertain people who came to see her Wizard of Oz arch.

Grace’s mum Janet said: “She absolutely loved it – she had a ball. Her ruby slippers were dancing from 6pm to 11pm. There were times in the past we thought she would not be going back to school, never mind be involved in Children’s Day.”

People who saw her as Dorothy on Friday night and carrying out her lady-in-waiting duties would not have believed the primary six pupil had endured 14 cycles of chemotherapy just a few years earlier

Her bravery inspired many fundraising endeavours for Cancer Research UK and led to her meeting singing superstar Katy Perry.