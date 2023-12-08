Very few 41 Club members in the whole of the UK will have received a 50 years’ service medal.

However, that accolade was bestowed recently on Linlithgow and District 41 Club member Gordon Beetham.

Sadly, illness prevented Gordon attending the seventies night that was organised for the occasion a month ago but he was back in fine fettle for the latest meeting.

And chairman Alan Evans was delighted to present 91-year-old Gordon with his 50 years’ service medal and engraved glasses.

Born in 1932 in Newcastle upon Tyne, Gordon, his wife Liz and their sons Paul and Christopher moved to Linlithgow in 1971. Having transferred his membership of Round Table to Linlithgow from Chester-le-Street, he joined the local 41 Club two years later on reaching the Tablers’ retiring age of 40.

He has held numerous positions in the club during his 50 year stint, including secretary for several years before becoming chairman in 1978. Gordon went on to serve as 41 Regional Councillor for Scotland for seven years from 1982. He is still an active member of the local club.

With Tablers’ retiring age now 45, Gordon’s 50 years’ service medal will be tough to top for those that follow – and the national association is now looking at offering 25 years service medals instead!

Gordon said: “Folk will have to be 96 in future to reach 50 years; at 91, I must be one of the very few in the country to have achieved it!

“I’m still a member – active is an interesting word but I certainly attend meetings and enjoy doing so!

“I was pleased to receive the medal and glasses; it’s nice to be recognised by the club.”

Gordon completed a degree in mining engineering in 1956 at King's College, Newcastle, and went on to work underground in collieries in Northumberland.

He worked as a district manager for various manufacturers of mining machinery in England, before moving to Scotland to work for the Anderson Group in Motherwell. He is also a former president of the Mining Institute of Scotland.

Gordon has been very active in the town too, serving as the founding chairman of Linlithgow Academy Parents’ Association and the town’s Civic Trust. He is also a proud member of the town's St Peter's Episcopal Church.

A few years ago, he retired from Edinburgh Royal Choral Union after 30 enjoyable years; a sad decision brought about as the physical demands of rehearsing and performing became too taxing.

He now enjoys spending time with Liz and their extended family, including three grandchildren, as well as looking after the couple’s garden at home in Linlithgow.

Alan Evans was delighted to present Gordon with his well-deserved medal.

He said: “To be an active member at Gordon’s age is amazing and it was lovely to be able to recognise his many years of service.

“We were going to present it at the Marches last year but Gordon couldn't attend and he ended up ill on the morning of the seventies bash so we were pleased to see him at the last meeting!”