The tech giant uses location data from phones and other personal devices to track trends in people's movement in different parts of their daily lives.

It compares footfall in five areas outside of the home – retail and recreation, supermarkets and pharmacies, parks, public transport and workplaces – to a five week-baseline period recorded before the pandemic.

In Falkirk average activity across these categories was just 11% below normal levels in the week to June 6 – though complete data was only available for four of these categories.

Picture Michael Gillen

This was up from 46% below in the week beginning January 4, when the UK went into lockdown.

Google data for the week ending June 6 in Falkirk shows:

Activity in retail and recreation establishments was 1% above normal levels

In supermarkets and grocery stores, it was 3% above usual

Activity in workplaces was 24% below pre-pandemic measurements, and 37% below baseline on public transport

