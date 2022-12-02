Barbara Braithwaite received her MBE from the Queen at Holyrood Palace in 2010.

Born in Dumfries, she moved to Linlithgow when her dad Pop Brown became editor of the Journal and Gazette – and it was a town she took to heart, marrying her beloved Billy here and raising their son Charlie, while working tirelessly for many of its organisations.

It is little surprise that the pews in St Michael’s Parish Church were packed on Monday as people gathered to bid their friend one final farewell – wearing bright colours and big smiles as it’s what Barbara would have wanted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other than her son Charlie and the extended family, among those who felt Barbara’s passing most were undoubtedly members of the Deacons’ Court – of which she was the first female member – and Linlithgow Union Canal Society where she was one of the founding members.

One of many modes of transport used by Barbara on the day, she arrived at Holyrood in true style!

Deacons’ Court Provost Elizabeth Park was one of many who not only attended but spoke at the service.

And she knew exactly what Barbara would be thinking of the numbers in attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elizabeth smiled as she said: “I could just hear her saying: ‘Aye, not a bad turnout for a Monday but get on with it! She always had a sharp wit.’”

It was Barbara who convinced Elizabeth to join the Deacons some 25 years ago; she had known the current Provost since she was a girl.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A classic chassis for a one of a kind lady, riding in one of many Marches she took part in over the years. (Pic: Deacons' Court)

As such, Elizabeth had many stories to share – and some that she wouldn’t!

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Barbara served the Deacons’ Court and the Marches for over 40 years, one of my own favourites being the Cryin’ of the Marches.

"She’d have the children wound up into a frenzy, screaming at the top of their voices. She cheered with them too, not once but all the way along the High Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Her starring role was being host at The Brig on Marches morning, with her famous clootie dumpling, a wee dram and, of course, her poem.

"She was truly unique; a workhorse who did so much behind the scenes and richly deserving of her MBE. She’ll be very sorely missed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Receiving the MBE from the Queen at Holyrood was a story LUCS stalwart Danny Callaghan recalled.

He said: “She was awarded the MBE for services to the community in 2010 and that was one of her proudest moments. Barbara was taken to and from Holyrood Palace in a vintage car and motor bike with sidecar. And she arrived back at the Basin with her MBE on Victoria for a party, never to be forgotten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She will be remembered by so many as Mrs Linlithgow MBE – don’t forget the MBE!”

Barbara was one of 16 people who attended the inaugural meeting of LUCS, held in Mel Gray’s home in 1975. She was appointed secretary and was integral to many of its events – from Santa’s Grotto to the annual fun day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

While frail, she was able to attend the fun day this year.

Past chairman Stuart Rennie added: “She was in her element at the quayside but, even then, she was telling me what we could be doing better! That was Barbara; she really was one of a kind.”

Advertisement Hide Ad