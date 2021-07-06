Well, get this: BBC Studios and Amazon Prime are taking on paid trainees ahead of filming the second season of the Neil Gaiman-penned fantasy drama, and are looking for people “keen to be a part of the film and television industry”.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Good Omens' director Douglas Mackinnon wrote: “We’re doing a pretty big training scheme…”

The show is looking for trainees in production, props store, costume, locations, camera, makeup and continuity and more, with the deadline for applications set for Friday, July 9.

The paid traineeship aims to introduce the successful applicants to the film and TV industry, developing their skills and knowledge around production, allocating them a mentor and providing the opportunity for external training courses.

No previous experience in TV and film is necessary, but those hoping to join the scheme must be based in Scotland, and all trainees must be able to drive.

The job advertisement reads: “This paid-traineeship will not only introduce you to the world of film and TV making but teach, train and develop your skills.

Fancy chance to work on the second series of Good Omens starring David Tennant and Michael Sheen?

“You will be gaining on the job experience, learning a wide range of skills and knowledge from your mentor and the rest of your team.”

Production is set to start on October 18, with the shoot taking place over 18 weeks until the March 11 in Bathgate and the Central Belt of Scotland.

To apply for any of the roles, email your CV and a cover letter to [email protected]

