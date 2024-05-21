Good news as food hygiene ratings given to seven Falkirk establishments
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Pass: Cineworld at Unit 19, Central Retail Park, Falkirk; rated on May 15
• Pass: Westfield Park Community Centre Cafe at Westfield Community Centre, Westfield Street, Falkirk; rated on May 15
• Pass: Mcdonalds Restaurants at Mcdonalds Restaurants, Falkirk Road, Grangemouth; rated on May 8
• Pass: Eurest Public Cafe Asda at Asda, 9 Dock Road, Grangemouth; rated on May 7
Takeaways
And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Pass: Dhillon's - Takeaway at 262 Grahams Road, Falkirk; rated on May 14
• Pass: Natural Spice at 6a Union Road, Grangemouth; rated on April 23
• Pass: Tasty Grill at 70 Ladysmill, Falkirk; rated on February 13
