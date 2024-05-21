Good news as food hygiene ratings given to seven Falkirk establishments

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Falkirk’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Cineworld at Unit 19, Central Retail Park, Falkirk; rated on May 15

Food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven establishments across Falkirk. Pic: File image

• Pass: Westfield Park Community Centre Cafe at Westfield Community Centre, Westfield Street, Falkirk; rated on May 15

• Pass: Mcdonalds Restaurants at Mcdonalds Restaurants, Falkirk Road, Grangemouth; rated on May 8

• Pass: Eurest Public Cafe Asda at Asda, 9 Dock Road, Grangemouth; rated on May 7

Takeaways

And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Pass: Dhillon's - Takeaway at 262 Grahams Road, Falkirk; rated on May 14

• Pass: Natural Spice at 6a Union Road, Grangemouth; rated on April 23