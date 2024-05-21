Good news as food hygiene ratings given to seven Falkirk establishments

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 21st May 2024, 10:55 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Falkirk’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Pass: Cineworld at Unit 19, Central Retail Park, Falkirk; rated on May 15

Food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven establishments across Falkirk. Pic: File image

• Pass: Westfield Park Community Centre Cafe at Westfield Community Centre, Westfield Street, Falkirk; rated on May 15

• Pass: Mcdonalds Restaurants at Mcdonalds Restaurants, Falkirk Road, Grangemouth; rated on May 8

• Pass: Eurest Public Cafe Asda at Asda, 9 Dock Road, Grangemouth; rated on May 7

Takeaways

And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Pass: Dhillon's - Takeaway at 262 Grahams Road, Falkirk; rated on May 14

• Pass: Natural Spice at 6a Union Road, Grangemouth; rated on April 23

• Pass: Tasty Grill at 70 Ladysmill, Falkirk; rated on February 13

