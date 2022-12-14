Good news and bad news for Falkirk motorists as temperatures continue to fall

The good news for motorists is the westbound carriageway of the M876 due to be closed for resurfacing near Larbert at Kinnaird House Interchange – the M9 Junction 7 – between 7.30pm tonight and 6am tomorrow will now be open.

The bad news is the works – which had been scheduled to be carried out overnight between December 12 to December 17 and then December 19 to December 21 – will still have to be done at a later date if the low temperatures persist.

A BEAR Scotland spokesperson said: “Due to continuing low temperatures, the works on the M876 have been postponed again tonight. The situation will continue to be reviewed each morning.”

The westbound M876 at Junction 7 had been due to be closed overnight in the coming days