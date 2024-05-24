Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A former Falkirk Herald reporter is undertaking a golfing challenge next month to raise funds for Strathcarron Hospice.

It comes 40 years after Archie Mackay completed a marathon golfing feat by playing 112 holes in one day at Glenbervie Golf Club.

He was joined by the club’s professional at the time, George McKay, and his efforts helped raise thousands of pounds for the Sunday Mail’s Bone Marrow Appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The paper helped to fund the creation of bone marrow transplant units in Glasgow saving the lives of hundreds of children.

Archie Mackay is preparing to play 110 holes of golf to raise cash for Strathcarron Hospice. Pic: Contributed

The original challenge was six rounds and two holes to round it up to 110 but such was their enthusiasm the duo ended up playing the last four holes instead of just two.

On Friday June 21 and now aged 70, Archie will attempt to repeat the challenge though this time will have a number of different partners – his son, friends and other club members.

The date is the first anniversary of his late father-in-law’s admission to Strathcarron Hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Buchanan Young was a former director of direct works for Falkirk Council and his family say he received the most compassionate end of life care from the dedicated team at Strathcarron.

This latest golf marathon challenge is his family’s way of saying thanks for all that care Peter and many others receive.

Archie said: “My target in 1984 was £2000 and we more than doubled it. My target, 40 years on and with arthritis in my right knee, is to be able to walk at the end!

“I hope friends, relatives, fellow golfers around the world and kindred spirits everywhere will support me. 10p per hole is £11 but you can donate as much as you want. Every penny raised will go straight to Strathcarron Hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And if you pay tax you can boost your donation through Gift Aid. Thanks in anticipation of your support.”

You can donate to Archie’s challenge here