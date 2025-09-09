Golf day raises over £11,000 for Maggie’s Forth Valley

Supporters of Maggie’s Forth Valley tee-d off for a great cause last month at the charity’s annual golf day.

The event, which was held on Sunday, August 10, raised an incredible £11,050 for the charity supporting people living with cancer and their loved ones in Forth Valley.

A total of 41 teams including local golfers, businesses and members of the community, came together at Falkirk Tryst Golf Course for the event.

It was a day full of golf, fundraising and camaraderie.

Three members of the winning team from Taylor Made Kilts in Stenhousemuir. (Pic: contributed)

The cash raised will go directly towards helping the cancer care centre in Larbert provide free practical, emotional and psychological support to people affected by cancer.

Lorna Keddie, centre fundraising organiser at Maggie’s Forth Valley said: “We are so grateful for the incredible support shown for the Maggie’s Golf Day and the continued hard work of the Golf Committee on putting together such an incredible event. The generosity of everyone involved means we can continue to be a warm welcoming and provide free expert advice, emotional support for those living with cancer and their family and friends.”

Ian Howarth, Chairman of the Maggie’s Golf Committee said: “Forty-one teams of four took to the green at Falkirk Tryst Golf Course on Sunday, August 10. Thanks to their support as well as everyone who sponsored and donated to the event we successfully raised £11,050 for Maggie’s Forth Valley. A huge congratulations to the winning team, Taylor Made Kilts, Stenhousemuir.”

Maggie’s Forth Valley would like to extend heartfelt thanks to everyone who took part in the Golf Day, the event sponsors, and all those who donated prizes and time to make the day a great success and congratulate the winning team and all those who took part.