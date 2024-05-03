Golf club just has to chip in £1 rent to Falkirk Council as drive towards community ownership begins

Falkirk Council has agreed a five-year lease deal with Grangemouth Golf Club (Picture: Submitted)

Falkirk Council has approved recommendations for the golf course, clubhouse, and associated buildings to be leased to the club for the next five years.

The eventual ambition is to move towards full ownership through a Community Asset Transfer that would see the club take on full ownership and management of the facility.

The lease agreement will see a nominal rent of £1 per year with all maintenance equipment – valued at £170,000 – transferred to the club and help sustain the golf course's operations.

Councillor Paul Garner, spokesperson for economic development, said: "We have worked closely with the club to help them achieve their longer-term ambitions so that they have full control of how they shape their future development with their membership.

“It means that they have a minimal rent for five years to allow them to focus on developing a full Community Asset Transfer where they will have outright control of the club and its assets.

“We wish them well with their future plans where they are helping local residents stay healthy as well as bringing together a stronger local community.”

Club secretary Anne Cunninghame added: “Having been faced with closure in 2017 the decision was taken by the committee at that time to look at a way of saving the course.

“Since then, a lot of work has gone in to bring this to fruition. We have secured a five-year lease from the council with a view to completing a full asset transfer within the five years. This is a huge milestone for the club and we are delighted to have got to this point.

“We would like to thank all those who have helped and supported us along the journey – the council, CVS, current and former board and committee members. A special mention must go to the members of the club for sticking with us throughout."