Brian and Catherine Sharp will be joining family and friends for an anniversary dinner in Grangemouth’s Leapark Hotel tonight, followed by a lunch at the weekend for friends in Fife.

The Polmont couple met over five decades ago in the Young Farmers Pavilion at Ingliston, romance blossomed and on July 20, 1973 they were married in Broxburn Parish Church followed by a reception in the Bathgate Co-operative Halls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brian, 76, was the only child of Walter and Doris Sharp, growing up in Camelon where he attended Carmuirs Primary then Graeme High School. On leaving school he became a trainee accountant at ICI in Grangemouth, passing his CIMA accountancy exams and working there for 28 years. He later worked at Stirling University.

Brian and Catherine Sharp who celebrate their Golden Wedding on July 20. Pic: Michael Gillen

Catherine, who turned 77 on July 15, was raised in the Broxburn and Uphall area, the only child of Margaret and Alex Allan. She trained as a teacher at Moray House in Edinburgh and spent many years working at Deanburn Primary School in Bo’ness before retiring in 1997.

The couple shared many interests including their time volunteering with Newsline, Forth Valley Talking Newspaper from 1990 to 2018.

Brian is also an enthusiastic gardener as anyone seeing his garden in Fowler Place can testify, while also having a keen interest in photography and railways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catherine enjoyed many sports but particularly tennis and carpet bowls, which she played at Greenpark Centre in Polmont for over 25 years.

Brian and Catherine Sharp who who were married om July 20, 1973. Pic: Bob Wallace

The couple have enjoyed spending time at their holiday home in Kinghorn since 1995 where they have made many friends, hence the reason for a second celebration – and anniversary cake – at the weekend.

Most weekends they would be accompanied by Brian’s dad, Walter Sharp, who at the time of his death in August 2020, aged 106, was one of the oldest oldest people. Their Fife celebratory meal will be in La Gondola in Kirkcaldy where Walter, of Camelon, always used to feast on egg and chips.