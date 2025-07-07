Golden day for Bill and Marion Denholm of Stenhousemuir

A couple who devoted so much of their lives to others, quietly celebrated their golden wedding anniversary last week.

Bill and Marion Denholm were married on July 3, 1975 in Cartsbridge Evangelical Church, Busby, near Glasgow.

Sadly Bill, 85, now has health issues, including Parkinson’s and COPD, which mean he is bedbound at the couples home in Stenhousemuir.

He had previously worked in human resources but after getting made redundant at 50 he retrained as a Baptist minister.

When he eventually retired he was the locum minister in Airth where he had preached for around five years.

Marion, 82, was a primary school teacher, initially in the west of Scotland, but latterly she worked in the nursery in Maddiston.

The couple have two sons, Stewart, who lives in Aberdeen, and Andrew, who followed in his mother’s footsteps as a teacher. He is now the deputy head at Kinnaird Primary in Larbert, where he also lives.

There are also four granddaughters who are cherished by their grandparents.

Due to Bill’s ill health the golden anniversary celebrations saw the couple spend time quietly at home with their loved ones.