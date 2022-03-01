Gold medal curler Vicky Wright returns to work at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

The 28-year-old nurse received a hero’s welcome when she came back on shift at the B11 surgical ward and was met with flowers, balloons, bunting, celebration banners and a special cake.

Vicky said if it hadn’t been for the support of her colleagues she would never have had the opportunity to win the gold medal.

Her colleagues clamoured to see her gold medal, saying her success had resulted in a huge boost in morale after two years battling with Covid-19.

Nurse Vicky Wright returns to work at Forth Valley Royal Hospital after her curling gold medal success at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Picture: Michael Gillen

Vicky had reduced her hours after working on the front line to focus on the Winter Games and played a key role as vice-skip on Eve Muirhead’s team which beat Japan 10-3 in the final to secure Britain’s only gold medal.

She said that getting the gold medal and becoming an Olympic champion still didn’t feel real.

Vicky said: “I keep looking down at my medal and thinking what have we just achieved? Being back home now for a few days and managing to catch up with friends and family and seeing their reaction and how proud they are of all of us and the boys too, it's been amazing. I'm so proud of what we achieved.

“I am excited to be back to work and see everyone at Forth Valley Royal Hospital. I have missed being in the ward and I’m ready to get back to some sense of normality. I wouldn't have my gold medal around my neck if it wasn't for all my colleagues. They have supported me so well and this medal is as much theirs as mine.”

As the GB women’s curling team battled their way to gold, staff at the Larbert hospital followed every sweep of the broom. Lisa McCann, senior staff nurse in Ward B11, said all her colleagues were desperate to see the medal and try it on.

Lisa said: “She’s certainly done us proud.

"We were all crying when we saw her being presented with her medal, it was just great.

“She has thanked us for all our support, messages, and congratulations, and says she couldn’t have done it without us.”

Throughout the Winter Olympic Games, staff in the ward wore specially designed badges saying ‘Go Vicky, B11’s Olympic curler’ which became a talking point with local patients, eager to follow her progress.

Cathie Cowan, NHS Forth Valley’s chief executive, described Vicky as not only an incredible sportswoman, but also a very caring and dedicated nurse.

She said: “Vicky has worked incredibly hard to achieve her goals and has successfully managed to combine her curling training with her work as a nurse - a job which is demanding at the best of times and even more so over the last two years.

“She is a tremendous role model for both the sporting and nursing professions, and we are incredibly proud of everything she has achieved.”

Vicky meanwhile is not quite sure of her next moves on the ice. She said: “To be honest I don't know what the future holds now. We still have a couple of competitions this season and I will continue to work a shift at the hospital every week until the season is finished and then take it from there.”

But one date that is definitely on the calendar is her wedding on July 1 to Greg Drummond, also a curler, who won silver as part of David Murdoch's men's rink in Sochi eight years ago.

