Gold class bar glory for five Falkirk pubs

Falkirk licensed on-trade venues have won no less than five gold awards in the annual Best Bar None Awards, which recognise best practice in the night-time economy.

Gold ratings go to the City Nightclub, Falkirk Stadium, Newmarket Bar, North Star and Sportsters Bar, while The Carron Works, The Courtyard and Leapark Hotel gained Silver awards.

The Magpie, Outside Inn and Inchyra Hotel won Bronze accreditation, while The North Star also won the People’s Choice award, for going “over and above” in their efforts to ensure Falkirk residents can enjoy a safe night out.

Best Bar None Scotland’s national coordinator, Robert Hogg, said: “Best Bar None is a not-for-profit funded national accreditation and award scheme aiming to raise standards amongst licensed venues, recognising positive management helping to facilitate safe and enjoyable nights out for the public.

“I would like to congratulate all the venues which have taken part in Falkirk.

“Safety has to be the first priority on a night out and all the licensed premises which have taken part this year have shown a real commitment in placing the welfare of staff and customers first.”

Best Bar None was developed in partnership with the Scottish Government, Police Scotland, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Licensing Boards and the Scottish Licensed Trade Association, among others.