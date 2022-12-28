Going out for Hogmanay? Falkirk's got you covered for year-ending entertainment

Behind the Wall, in Melville Street, will be hosting a New Year Party with DJs and a piper for the bells, while the Graeme Hotel, in Grahams Road, will be relying on the live music of the Dirty Jewels to draw in the crowds from 8.30pm to 12.30am.

Meanwhile the Maniqui is staging a New Year's Eve party from 6pm to 4am featuring DJs Stevie Berrington and Eric and City nightclub, in Princes Street, is putting on a right rave up, titled 23:59:59, from 10pm to 4am featuring headline acts Sickmode, Killshot, Mish and Death Punch, while Temple, in Burnbank Road, has music – obviously – massive confetti cannons and a prize giveaways on what they are calling the “biggest night of the year” from 11pm to 4am.