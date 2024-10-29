The towering terror of Tokyo is coming to Bo’ness for a skyscraper crushing weekend of monstrous fun next month.

The historic Hippodrome cinema is the perfect place to show the original Godzilla film from 1954 along with last year’s Godzilla Minus One over the weekend of November 15 to November 17.

Released 70 years ago and rising from Japan’s post war rubble, the original Godzilla, went on to spawn a 32-film franchise, with the most recent incarnation being Godzilla Minus One.

The Saturday screenings of both films will be preceded by an exclusive, in-person introduction by Steven Sloss, who has been a fan and scholar of kaiju – or Japanese monster – cinema since he saw Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah at the age of seven.

He has written on the subject for Arrow Films, British Film Institute, the Barbican Centre, Glasgow Film Festival and more, and is the former co-host of the AV Club-featured Kaijusaurus Podcast.

Steven said: “The Hippodrome is where I got my start in film exhibition and programming as part of the Youth Ambassadors group way back in 2012. As a born and bred Falkirk Bairn, it’s a great privilege to return to Bo’ness to introduce two of the greatest monster films of all time.

“The Hippodrome is a true landmark and and a fitting venue for a double feature starring the King of the Monsters. As a lifelong fan and scholar of Japanese monster cinema, I can’t wait to see Godzilla stomp his way to the Hippodrome to celebrate his landmark 70th anniversary.”

Alison Strauss, arts development officer for film and media, added: “I am so happy to be welcoming Steven back to the Hippodrome for this special monster day where he first cut his teeth so to speak.

“We’re known for showing classic movies at the Hippodrome, but this event combines the classic with the contemporary. The Minus One film became the most

pirated film in the world but we all know the best place to see films like these is definitely on the big screen.

“This is especially the case with this film. The newly released black and white version is, by all accounts, one of the peak cinematic experiences of a lifetime."

Visit the website for more information.