Glenbervie golfer completes 110 hole challenge in a day for Strathcarron Hospice

A former Falkirk Herald reporter has raised over £6500 for Strathcarron Hospice in a golfing challenge.

Archie Mackay successfully played 110 holes in one day at Glenbervie Golf Club in Larbert.

The challenge, in memory of his late father-in-law Peter Young who was a life member at the club, was a repeat of a charity golf marathon he achieved 40 years ago.

Archie started his first round at 4.30am on June 21 with his son, also Archie. Other partners were golf professional Steven Kelly, Roy Lind, Derek Gaw, Simon Clegg and David Bunyan with caddies Robert Patrick, and Crawford and Linda Smith.

Archie Mackay at Glenberview Golf Club. Pic: Contributed

The final putt at 9.35pm was met with cheers from the clubhouse and drinks laid on by Ciro’s to celebrate, as piper Kevin McLean played Highland Cathedral.

The date of the challenge was symbolic as it was the first anniversary of his late father-in-law’s admission to Strathcarron.

Peter Buchanan Young was a former director of direct works for Falkirk Council and his family say he received the most compassionate end of life care from the dedicated team at the Fankerton hospice.

This latest golf marathon challenge is his family’s way of saying thanks for all that care Peter and many others receive.

Archie Mackay with wife Gillian flying the flag for Strathcarron. PIc: Contributed

Archie said: “I was exhausted and exhilarated in equal measure but also overwhelmed by the support that I received both in financial terms and the courtesy of others on the golf course who allowed me to play through.

“The club manager Alan Reid, golf pro Stevie Rose and all the staff at Ciro’s were great before, during and after the golf challenge, as were the fund raising team at Strathcarron Hospice.

“I have surpassed my target of £3000 by over a third and when Gift Aid is added have raised over £6500 for the hospice. My wife Gillian and I would like to thank all who donated.”

In 1984 Archie had a target of £2000 and achieved more than double that. This time around he joked that with arthritis in his right knee, he hoped to be able to walk at the end.

The couple have agreed to keep the fund open until the end of July.