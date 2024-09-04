Glenbervie golf challenge raised thousands of pounds for Strathcarron Hospice

A marathon golf challenge has raised over £6600 for Strathcarron Hospice.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Falkirk Herald journalist Archie Mackay successfully played 110 holes in one day at Glenbervie Golf Club in Larbert in June.

The challenge, in memory of his late father-in-law Peter Young who was a life member at the club, was a repeat of a charity golf marathon he achieved 40 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Archie, from Falkirk and his wife Gillian recently handed over a cheque for £6670 to Claire Kennedy, corporate fundraiser for Strathcarron Hospice, at Glenbervie

Archie Mackay and wife Gillian hand over a cheque to Claire Kennedy, centre, of Strathcarron Hospice after the successful 110 golf challenge at Glenbervie Golf Club. Pic: Contributed

He started his first round at 4.30am on June 21 with his son, also Archie. Other partners were golf professional Steven Kelly, Roy Lind, Derek Gaw, Simon Clegg and David Bunyan. The final putt was sunk at 9.35pm when it was then time to raise a glass to celebrate his accomplishment and to his late father-in-law.

The date of the challenge was symbolic as it was the first anniversary of Gillian’s father’s admission to Strathcarron.

Peter Buchanan Young was a former director of direct works for Falkirk Council and his family say he received the most compassionate end of life care from the dedicated team at the Fankerton hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This latest golf marathon challenge is his family’s way of saying thanks for all that care Peter and many others receive.

Archie said: “Gillian and I are so very grateful to everyone who helped us raise this great sum for a really worthwhile cause and a great tribute to her late dad, Peter Young.”