Glenbervie golf challenge raised thousands of pounds for Strathcarron Hospice
Former Falkirk Herald journalist Archie Mackay successfully played 110 holes in one day at Glenbervie Golf Club in Larbert in June.
The challenge, in memory of his late father-in-law Peter Young who was a life member at the club, was a repeat of a charity golf marathon he achieved 40 years ago.
Archie, from Falkirk and his wife Gillian recently handed over a cheque for £6670 to Claire Kennedy, corporate fundraiser for Strathcarron Hospice, at Glenbervie
He started his first round at 4.30am on June 21 with his son, also Archie. Other partners were golf professional Steven Kelly, Roy Lind, Derek Gaw, Simon Clegg and David Bunyan. The final putt was sunk at 9.35pm when it was then time to raise a glass to celebrate his accomplishment and to his late father-in-law.
The date of the challenge was symbolic as it was the first anniversary of Gillian’s father’s admission to Strathcarron.
Peter Buchanan Young was a former director of direct works for Falkirk Council and his family say he received the most compassionate end of life care from the dedicated team at the Fankerton hospice.
This latest golf marathon challenge is his family’s way of saying thanks for all that care Peter and many others receive.
Archie said: “Gillian and I are so very grateful to everyone who helped us raise this great sum for a really worthwhile cause and a great tribute to her late dad, Peter Young.”