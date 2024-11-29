Glebe Street Christmas shopping evening in pictures

The retailers in Glebe Street have organised their festive late-night shopping evening for several years with other businesses in the town also joining in.

They also are supported with local entertainers and on Thursday evening Steffan McGechie and youngsters from Broadway and Stenhouse musical theatre schools turned up to entertain shoppers.

Scarlet Ribbons also organise fundraising for Strathcarron Hospice and this year have collected over £900.

A raffle to win a gonk brought in £500 and the tombola on Thursday evening raised £417 for the worthy cause.

Scarlet Ribbons boss Lisa Fowler, who is celebrating ten years at the popular gift shop, said: “A massive thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who came out to support our event – the turnout was incredible and the atmosphere electric.

“Also to all the amazing talent who performed, you were amazing.

"The sense of community spirit tonight was just incredible — thank you for making it so special.”

