Glastonbervie coming to Larbert as care home is transformed

Care home staff are busy preparing for their next big fundraiser.

Glastonbervie will take place at Glenbervie Care Home in Larbert on Saturday, August 2.

The organisers want residents’ families and friends to come along, as well as the wider community to help them raise as much money as possible.

Activities coordinator Nicole McKenzie said: “All monies raised go towards making memories that last a lifetime for our residents.”

There will be lots of funfair rides for everyone to enjoy. Pic: National World

The event takes place from noon to 4pm and as well as lots of fairground rides, there will also be entertainment from singers and a DJ, face painter, lots of stalls and refreshments to suit all tastes.

Those attending can buy wristbands to give them unlimited entry to all the fairground rides.

Visit Glenbervie’s Facebook page to find out more details of how to purchase wristbands and up to date information about what is planned.