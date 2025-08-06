'Glastonbervie' at Larbert care home in 38 pictures: a great day out

A care home car park was turned into a giant fairground at the weekend with the local community invited to come along and have fun.

Glenbervie Care Home in Larbert hosted their very own summer fair with a difference on Saturday with all money raised going to the residents’ care fund to provide days out and treats.

The event – called Glastonbervie – provide to be a huge hit with residents, their families and locals who came along to support them.

There were fairground rides, stilt walkers, musicians and lots of stalls, with lots of fresh food on offer including pizza, popcorn and scrumptious cakes.

A spokesperson for the home said: “Glenbervie would like to thank the residents, staff, family and visitors who helped and attended Glastonbervie – you all made it a special day. We hope you enjoyed it as much as we did.”

Glenbervie Care Home hosted Glastonbervie for residents, families and the community on Saturday.

The event was great opportunity for residents and their family to enjoy the fun day.

Children enjoying the fairground rides.

They had a great view of all the attractions as they helped entertain the crowd.

