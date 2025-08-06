'Glastonbervie' at Larbert care home in 38 pictures: a great day out

Glenbervie Care Home in Larbert hosted their very own summer fair with a difference on Saturday with all money raised going to the residents’ care fund to provide days out and treats.

The event – called Glastonbervie – provide to be a huge hit with residents, their families and locals who came along to support them.

There were fairground rides, stilt walkers, musicians and lots of stalls, with lots of fresh food on offer including pizza, popcorn and scrumptious cakes.

A spokesperson for the home said: “Glenbervie would like to thank the residents, staff, family and visitors who helped and attended Glastonbervie – you all made it a special day. We hope you enjoyed it as much as we did.”

1 . Glastonbervie 2025 Glenbervie Care Home hosted Glastonbervie for residents, families and the community on Saturday. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . Glastonbervie 2025 The event was great opportunity for residents and their family to enjoy the fun day. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . Glastonbervie 2025 Children enjoying the fairground rides. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4 . Glastonbervie 2025 They had a great view of all the attractions as they helped entertain the crowd. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales