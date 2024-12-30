Glasgow You Tuber takes people on historical trip around Bo'ness

Edward Burns takes people on a tour of present day Bo'ness and talks about the town's past in his new You Tube video (Picture: Submitted)

As the dawn of 2025 approaches people can enjoy a video which takes them on a tour of present day Bo’ness and delves into the town’s past.

Historical You Tuber Edward Burns recently uploaded the video, entitled A Brief History of a Little Industrial Town, to his channel – Ed Explores Scotland.

Using historic photographs and current footage from his recent trip around the town, Edward details the past and present of the coastal settlement once known as Borrowstounness.

Edward said: “Bo'ness has been a major Scottish port from the 17th century, and closed as recently as 1959. There's probably been a port there, or nearby, from Roman times, given that the Antonine Wall, once known in parts as Graham's Dyke, terminated on the Firth of Forth at Bridgeness, now part of Bo'ness.

“And where you get a port you also get a lot of industry. My Old Blue Guide to Scotland is short-and-sweet on Bo'ness, describing it as 'a little industrial town and coaling port'.

“In the past there's been coal mines and ironstone mines, iron works, a distillery, chemical works, pottery, saw-mills and timber yards. Timber was once so important to Bo'ness that it came to be known as 'Pitpropolis' after the huge number of wooden pit-props processed in the town for use in coal mines.

“Times change and, perhaps as a result of industrial decline, the port closed for good in 1959. It was said by some at the time that the port had been deliberately rundown and neglected so as to prove that it was no longer financially viable.

“But rather than becoming a dead town, Bo'ness has managed to retain a few of its old industries. Ballantine's iron foundry still exists, and there are still timber yards in the town. So all is not lost.

“In addition to that industry, Bo'ness has reinvented itself as a major tourist attraction, with the Bo'ness & Kinneil Railway and its steam trains, along with the Museum of Scottish Railways.

“Combine that with stunning views over and across the wide Firth of Forth from the steep braes in the town, bracing sea breezes, and what is probably the best fish-supper in Scotland at Corvi's, well, I can't think of a better day out.”

