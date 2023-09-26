Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The family of little Rudi Bell also organised a raffle which allowed him to hand over an amazing £1556.31 to Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity.

Rudi and his family saw how it supports children and their relatives when he unexpectedly spent time as an inpatient earlier this year. He continues to attend as an outpatient after being diagnosed with epilepsy.

Mum Sam Bell, 31, a contract manager with a chemical firm, said: “When Rudi had his first seizure it was completely out of the blue. But after spending so much time at the hospital, we all know how the charity supports children and families.

Rudi Bell, four, with dad Ross, mum Sam, sister Rosie, seven, and pet dog Luna. Pic: Michael Gillen

"It was Rudi’s idea to ask for donations rather than presents. He said the wants to help make the boys and girls in hospital feel better.

"Over 30 youngsters and their parents came along to his party when he turned four on September 15 and everyone was very generous. We also want to thank all the businesses in Falkirk and Grangemouth who supported the raffle which raised £800.”

Sam had Rudi and his big sister Rosie, seven, at a fun day in Bo’ness at the end of April when her little boy had his first seizure.

She added: “Rudi was on an inflatable chute when he started taking a seizure. He was taken by ambulance to Forth Valley Royal Hospital where he continued to seize. He kept coming out of it then slipping straight back in to more and more seizures.”

Rudi, four, is delighted to have raised so much money to "make boys and girls in hospital feel better". Pic: Michael Gillen

The frightening ordeal for Sam and Rudi’s dad, Ross Bell, 34, continued overnight before medics decided to transfer him to Glasgow Children’s Hospital.

He continued having seizure for several days before they eventually stopped but when Rudi came round he couldn’t walk or talk and was paralysed down one side.

The seizures returned before doctors eventually diagnosed he had epilepsy with Todd’s paralysis which means he suffers temporary paralysis after a seizure.

His parents were able to stay with him in hospital before he was released back to their Grangemouth home.

However, further trips to the hospital have become a regular occurrence for the family and only recently doctors have discovered that Rudi has Mog antibodies which affects the brain and nervous system. as well as acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM), a rare inflammatory condition that affects the brain and spinal cord.

Sam said: “The hospital is amazing: they hold parties for the kids, cinema shows and have volunteers coming round the wards to give kids gifts, play with them and just make them happy. They deserve something back and to get the recognition they deserve.

" A lot of what they do would be impossible without donations. We want to thank them for what they did for us and we’d like them to be able to continue to do s for others who are in need and lost.”

She added: “We don’t know what the future holds for Rudi but he is amazing. He’s at Bowhouse nursery and desperate to join his sister at the primary school next year.