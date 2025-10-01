Give up the bru for some milk from a coo?: Dairy visits Falkirk with its 'Fizzy Exchange' initiative

Graham's Family Dairy called upon the people of Falkirk to surrender their beloved fizzy drink cans for a healthier option at a pop-up event this week.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The campaign, marking Organic September, gave people the opportunity to trade in unhealthy cans and bottles of fizzy juice in exchange for Graham’s award-winning Organic Whole Milk.

The event itself took place on Tuesday, September 30, in Falkirk Central Retail Park, where people were encouraged to make the swap to the healthy option at Graham’s Fizzy Exhange by no other than Falkirk-born Jean Graham, who was part of her father’s family business, Bishop’s of Falkirk before joining another family business, Grahams Family Dairy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I always love returning to my hometown of Falkirk. Seeing how much the town has evolved since my time there is something I enjoy. Milk provides essential nutrients that support strong bones and muscles – a far cry from most fizzy drinks, which are little more than empty calories from sugar.”

Graham's Dairy Fizzy Exchange encouraged people to give up fizzy drinks for milk joining Jean Graham at the event are Emma Robb, Carol Graham, Susanna Porter and Jack Allan (Picture: Michael Gillen)

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers