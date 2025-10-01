Give up the bru for some milk from a coo?: Dairy visits Falkirk with its 'Fizzy Exchange' initiative
The campaign, marking Organic September, gave people the opportunity to trade in unhealthy cans and bottles of fizzy juice in exchange for Graham’s award-winning Organic Whole Milk.
The event itself took place on Tuesday, September 30, in Falkirk Central Retail Park, where people were encouraged to make the swap to the healthy option at Graham’s Fizzy Exhange by no other than Falkirk-born Jean Graham, who was part of her father’s family business, Bishop’s of Falkirk before joining another family business, Grahams Family Dairy.
She said: “I always love returning to my hometown of Falkirk. Seeing how much the town has evolved since my time there is something I enjoy. Milk provides essential nutrients that support strong bones and muscles – a far cry from most fizzy drinks, which are little more than empty calories from sugar.”