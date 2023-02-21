Almost a year after Joda Quigley opened the doors on her Girlcode Box gym in Grangemouth, daughters Tara, 19, and Tamzen, 16, are about to start running classes for youngsters.

And the gym, which was initially opened as women only, will soon be offering Hyrox classes where men can also take part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the years Joda, who is a gold medal winning boxer and fitness instructor, has tried a range of sports, but eventually decided to put her experience to good use and open a gym with a “vibrant, fun and supportive environment for women to smash their health and fitness goals”.

Joda Quigley launched Girlcode Box gym last year

Joda, 42, who operates the sporting hub with husband John Denovan, said: “I can’t believe that it has been almost a year since we opened. There are over 120 active members attending our classes and it’s great to see everyone getting involved. Those who come along are aged from 16 to 63 and there are all levels of fitness.

“Many of those attending are mums and they’ve been asking about classes for their children. Next month we are going to launch Girlcode Girls for five to ten year olds and my daughters will be running them. Tamzen already has her Level One in boxing coaching and Tara works in primary school support so has been involved in children’s classes. It’s the next thing we want to trial and hopefully will be a big success.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tamzen was the catalyst for Joda taking part in fitness challenges which eventually led to her new career. As a toddler Tamzen was struck down by life-threatening meningitis but thankfully made a full recovery under the care of staff in Edinburgh Sick Kid’s Hospital.

Joda said: “We were in hospital for so long and it was life changing experience, especially when she was in intensive care. When she was on the road to recovery I knew that I wanted to do something to give back and decided on a charity run. It really just all started from there. I did the Edinburgh run and then did a Tough Mudder (run and obstacle race over a muddy course). From that we set up Tartan Warrior and I was doing bootcamps.

Family affair, left to right, Tamzen Quigley, Joyce Bisio, Joda Quigley and Tara Quigley

"All this was while I was still working in schools as primary support so it was a case of juggling this work with the bootcamps, looking after the family and getting my qualification to be a physical trainer. It was busy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With her outdoor bootcamp classes full, Joda knew that the next step would be to get her own gym and when she and John were looking for a base the premises in Abbotsinch Road became available. “It was perfect timing and just right for what we wanted. We opened in April last year and haven’t looked back.”

Also offering support is her mum Joyce Bisio, while Joda says her inspiration for her fitness journey is her 97-yera-old grandmother Rena Norrie. “She used to run keep fit classes in Midlothian after the war for the Women’s League of Health and Beauty, while my granddad was a boxer. When I was doing my qualification it was in the same Institute of Sport building where my gran did her training probably about 40 years before, so we had come full circle. Gran is very interested in what we are doing but she now does her exercises from her wheelchair.”

Clients coming along to Girlcode Box all have their own reasons: for some it is to increase fitness levels, others may be wanting to lose or maintain weight but Joda said the majority seem to like the idea of being strong.

Girlcode Box gym is for women of all ages and abilities

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve got a saying that what we do is ‘gritty not pretty’. They can be pushing or pulling equipment but it’s always at a weight to suit them. But saying that, women often say that they surprise themselves at what they can do. The endorphin release works to let them achieve things they didn’t think possible when they first come along.

"Women have said that they like a female-only gym where they can work at their own pace. In classes it is all time based: they are all doing the same exercises but there is time to change the weights and they can do as many repetitions as suits them. Everyone is in their own zone, pushing themselves as much as they want.

“There’s cheerleading classes held next door and lots of the mums come here when they children are at cheer. It gives them a workout rather than just hanging about.”

Joda says they are sure the new Hyrox classes will prove popular. It involves 1km of running followed by one workout, repeated eight times and it’s not just for elite athletes but people of all abilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the clients who use Girlcode Box gym in Grangemouth with owner Joda Quigley, front row centre

"It’s a relatively new fitness course and is a combination of strength, endurance and determination. Anyone who does our bootcamps can do Hyrox.”

One thing is for sure, Joda’s enthusiasm will encourage her clients to give it a go. She even managed to persuade a number of them to join her and John in taking part in the Loony Dook at South Queensferry on January 1. The couple have been regular dookers for some time, celebrating the arrival of a new year by plunging into the chilly waters of the Firth of Forth. This time around they were joined by around a dozen others all sporting their Girlcode Box gear.