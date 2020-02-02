Gillian invites Falkirk women to take a walk on the wild side

A Falkirk mum is leading a team of female adventurers on a hike across the UK - and is offering Falkirk volunteers the chance to join for part of the route.

Gillian Millar’s all-women team of qualified hill and mountain leaders are staging a 2,028km hike from Lands End to John O’Groats. but anyone looking to take part can sign up for a few hours, a whole day or even several days of the relay - which conveniently passes through Falkirk.

Gillian (45), said: “Three years ago I was going through a difficult time and my confidence was at a low ebb.

“Fortunately I had booked myself onto an adventure weekend in Skye with Falkirk Outdoor Activities.

“Inspired by their fantastic team of instructors, I decided to work towards becoming a qualified Mountain Leader.

“Achieving that goal has led to this opportunity to share Scotland’s wild and beautiful places with other women while raising funds for The Woodland Trust.”

Gillian, a local piano teacher and mum of two, will be leading the five-day section between Kinlochleven and Bendronaig Bothy, which includes an adventurous day crossing the Mamores on the May 31, a visit to the Glen Affric Youth Hostel via Glen Shiel on June 3 and the spectacular Falls of Glomach on June 4.

Accommodation will vary from campsites to wild camping, remote youth hostels and mountain bothies.

The relay will pass through Falkirk on May 23 and 24, and Falkirk women are invited to sign up on either of these days on its route along the Union Canal.

They are also welcome to join Gillian at any point between Kinlochleven and Bendronaig Bothy.

It costs £25 to sign up for one day, and all the money raised from the relay will go to support UK based conservation work carried out by The Woodland Trust.

Gillian said: “I think this event offers a unique opportunity for women to inspire and support one another to have an adventure and raise funds for a charity that wants to see our island rich in native woods, trees and wildlife.

“Last year I marched with my mum and my daughter on the Climate Change march in Glasgow and I’m really excited to be able to support The Woodland Trust, whose work plays such a key role in increasing the number of trees in the UK, one of the key actions we must take to tackle the climate change emergency.”

The relay is being organised by Love Her Wild, a women’s only adventure company, and it will launch at the UK’s most south-westerly point on April 1, finishing 74 days later at the most northerly point.

If you would like to help carry the baton, or you can help the team by offering lifts, bringing cake and hot drinks en route, or putting team members up for a night, you’re asked to contact Gillian at gillianclark@gmail.com.

There’s more information on the venture at www.loveherwild.com/end2end