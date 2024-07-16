Gilded Balloon venue offers Falkirk residents cheap tickets for this year's Fringe Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Edinburgh Fringe’s iconic pink venue Gilded Balloon has launched a brand new Postcode Pals scheme, offering local residents thousands of discounted tickets for some of the Festival’s biggest and best shows.

Over 130 shows will offer £6 tickets for residents across the Falkirk area, with huge names like Jack Docherty, Michelle Brasier, Cameron Young, and classic Fringe shows like Late’n’Live on offer.

Gilded Balloon’s Postcode Pals will ensure local residents can experience the very best of the Fringe at shows from July 31 to August 4.

Katy and Karen Koren, Gilded Balloon artistic directors, said: “It’s great to finally launch Postcode Pals and release thousands of discounted tickets for some of our very best shows to residents from the Festival’s surrounding areas.

Comedian and Scot Squad star Jack Docherty is just one of the top turns performing at the Gilded Balloon(Picture: Submitted)

“With the world’s largest arts festival on our doorstep and so many talented artists, comedians, actors, magicians and more ready to entertain us, Postcode Pals is a fantastic chance to secure discounted tickets for some of the Fringe’s most in-demand shows.

"We guarantee there’s something for every member of the family across both of our venues so don’t miss out. As the Fringe’s original home of comedy, Gilded Balloon is the place to see rising stars including debuts from Joshua Bethania, Kyle Dolan and Kathleen Hughes, Scot Squad regular Elaine Malcolmson, a mixed bill from Sophie Garrad and Leigh Douglas, and of course, The Chief himself, Jack Docherty.

"Enjoy the Fringe’s original late night show Late’n’Live showcasing a mixed bill featuring the very best of the Festival where anything can happen, or check out comedy stars of the future at Best of So You Think You’re Funny?

"For the ultimate family day out, locals can enjoy an explosive all-ages comedy masterclass from Japan’s best silent comedian Ketch Sketch, a show jam packed with clowning, juggling and hilarious audience interaction.

"Or, take the kids to Funny Bones - a clowning show with heart that tells the tale of a stubborn soul refusing to cooperate with his broken body. Expect large-scale puppetry, high-energy physical comedy and lots of laughs.”

The Postcode Pals offers runs right up until 6pm on July 30 for residents with FK postcodes.

Visit the website for more details.