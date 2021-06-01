Ghostseekers invite you to spooky night in Bo'ness

Ghostseekers Scotland is holding one of its highly entertaining paranormal investigations at the historic Bo’ness building in Borrowstoun Road on Saturday, June 12 from 8pm to 2am.

A Ghostseekers spokesperson said: “Ghostseekers Scotland look forward to greeting you at the venue where you are taken to our meeting point and introduced to the team and venue staff.“There will then be a walk around the venue to all areas we have access too, while our medium picks out the hot spots and active areas to return too. The, dividing into smaller groups around the venue, we will conduct experiments which we fully encourage you to take part in and ask spirit questions.

“We aim to help you experience something that simply cannot be explained – this event also includes a workshop.”

Ghostseekers Scotland will be carrying out a paranormal investigation in the Barony Theatre

People are asked to wear sensible footwear and a face mask for COVID-19 safety. They are also advised to bring a small snack with them to help to keep their “energies up”.

The Barony Theatre was created in 1964 for when local theatre group the Barony Players acquired the old Borrowstoun Primary School on an annual lease basis. The players transformed the school into a small theatre, opening their doors in 1966 with a production of The Amorous Prawn.