Getting ready for this weekend's Airth Highland Games

Crowds will be heading to Airth this weekend for the biggest event in the village calendar.

Airth Highland Games always takes place on the fourth Saturday in July and, with the first event taking place in 1871, this is the 154th games.

This year’s chieftain is Brian Leishman, MP for Alloa and Grangemouth.

The chieftain’s parade, led by the Doune and Deanston Pipe band, will start from the Airth Community Centre at 12.30pm, arriving at the Wilderness public park in time for the official opening at 1pm.

The dancing competitions are always a big draw at Airth Highland Games. Pic: Mark Ferguson

However, the gates open at 9am as the popular Highland dancing competitions get underway at 9.30am, this is followed by the solo piping, as well as the track and cycle events.

For the second year running, the Royal Scottish Games Association Female Heavyweight Championship will take place at Airth.

There is also a funfair in the park, as well as many craft and charity stalls, live music throughout the day from Huroosh, hot food sales and a public bar area giving something for all ages to enjoy.

There will be a shuttle bus service for visitors that will run between the games car park and games park which is free to use.

The women's heavyweight competition will take place at Airth Highland Games for the second time this year. Pic: Mark Ferguson

Entry costs £10 for adults, children aged five to 17 are £6, family ticket for two adults and two children is £25, concession for OAPs and students is £6. OAP residents in Airth parish get free entry on production of proof of age and residence.

Online tickets are still available and can be purchased here