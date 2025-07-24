Getting changed?: Plans afoot for former Denny designer clothes shop
Designerwear2u, in Exchange House, Lochpark Place, Denny, closed down after 32 years in business, with owner Jim Ure wrapping things up at the shop last December.
At the time Jim acknowledged his family for all their help keeping the business going over the three decades and thanked all his customers for their service over the years, saying he had watched families grow up while working at the shop.
Now another family could be growing up in the premises itself if Valerie Barbour’s application, which she lodged with the council on July 18, gets the go ahead.
The proposal, which was validated on Tuesday, July 22, is looking for permission to alter and change the use of the former shop to form a house.
