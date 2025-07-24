Getting changed?: Plans afoot for former Denny designer clothes shop

A former clothes shop which kitted out generations of young lads and dads in fine apparel is now the subject of a planning application with Falkirk Council.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Designerwear2u, in Exchange House, Lochpark Place, Denny, closed down after 32 years in business, with owner Jim Ure wrapping things up at the shop last December.

At the time Jim acknowledged his family for all their help keeping the business going over the three decades and thanked all his customers for their service over the years, saying he had watched families grow up while working at the shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now another family could be growing up in the premises itself if Valerie Barbour’s application, which she lodged with the council on July 18, gets the go ahead.

The plans have been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The proposal, which was validated on Tuesday, July 22, is looking for permission to alter and change the use of the former shop to form a house.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspaper