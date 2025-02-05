Get your tickets to find out more about Creating the Kelpies at the Helix

As the celebrations continue for Kelpies 10, marking a decade since the iconic sculptures were unveiled, a talk will take place later this month.

Some of those speaking on Friday, February 28 at Creating the Kelpies were involved from the start when the Helix Park and giant steel horse head were only an idea.

The event will be chance for people to see a documentary about the massive project.

For eight years, Glasgow-born sculptor, Andy Scott, was filmed working on the biggest project of his life – The Kelpies – 30m high steel horses’ heads, now standing alongside the Forth & Clyde Canal.

The Kelpies attract 850,000 visitors a year. Pic: Getty Images

This film, narrated by Andy, follows the long – and at times challenging – process of creating the two 300 tonne sculptures, from design to installation.

This enormous technical and engineering challenge involved engineers and fabricators in Yorkshire, steel mills in Hartlepool and Corby, metal-benders in Tipton, a steel plate factory in Sheffield and, at every stage, the sculptor himself.

What they ended up with was a visitor attraction which now brings 850,000 visitors to the Falkirk area every year.

The sculptures were modelled on real-life icons of times gone by — Clydesdale horses Duke and Baron. The Kelpies represent the lineage of the heavy horse of Scottish industry and economy, pulling the wagons, ploughs, barges and coalships that shaped the geographical layout of Falkirk.

Guest speakers on the night, which takes place at the Helix and begins at 7pm, include Jacqui Nicol, Felicity Starr, Mike King, Lesley O’Hare and Maureen Campbell.

You can book tickets here