More details have been released of a glamorous charity ball being held later this year.

Simona Minchella, who runs Italian deli Buon Appetito in Falkirk’s Grahams Road, plans to host the event in Grangemouth Town Hall next year.

All the money raised will go to support Maggie’s Forth Valley and the MS Society.

The black tie event will be on Saturday, May 3 at 7.30pm.

Simona Minchella is organising the charity ball along with Three Little Pigs. Pic: Michael Gillen

Simona, who opened her deli in the town three years ago will be teaming up with Three Little Pigs, which runs a takeaway at Callendar Riggs, Falkirk, as well as an outside catering company.

She said: “We’ll be giving guests a sit down three course meal to enjoy. I’ll supply the Italian-style starters, Three Little Pigs a gastro pub main and then we’ll both do a combination of our favourite desserts."

There will be entertainment from favourite local singer Dionne Hickey and lots of prizes to be won on the night – with generous local businesses and individuals already donating over 50 items to be won.

Simona said: “Like all families, ours has been touched by cancer so the Maggie’s centre is a charity we are happy to support and the MS Society is one that us close to the hearts of Izzy, the owner of Three Little Pigs, and myself.”

Tickets, costing £20, are available by calling Simona on 07411 795906 or 01324 306788. You can also message her through Buon Appetito’s Facebook page.

She added: “I’m hoping this will be well supported and become an annual event. It will be great to see the community come together for a special evening for two great causes.”