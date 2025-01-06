George Bowie and Dionne Hickey Grangemouth show will help cheer squad coin in cash for Florida championship
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The “Old Skool Night”, which takes placed at the Bo’ness Road venue from 7.30pm on Friday, January 24, will feature live sets from singer, songwriter and presenter Dionne Hickey and DJ Chris Boom, as well as a special guest appearance from the one and only turntable master George Bowie.
It is hoped the event, which organisers say has already sold 300 tickets, will help fund the town’s Elite Evolution Cheer and Dance squad’s trip to the prestigious World Championships which start on April 15 in Orlando in the USA.
People can visit the squad’s Facebook page for more information on the show and their quest for Florida or e-mail [email protected] for tickets, which are selling out fast.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.